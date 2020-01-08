Gov. Newsom says special election won’t be called to fill Hunter’s seat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A special election will not be called to fill Rep. Duncan Hunter’s seat when he resigns from office Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Wednesday.

“The Governor’s office received Rep. Hunter’s resignation letter. Based on the timing of the resignation, a special election will not be called,” spokesman Vicky Waters said in an email to FOX 5.

The seat will remain open until a successor emerges from the November general election.