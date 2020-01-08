County reports 11th flu death of season

SAN DIEGO — An eleventh flu fatality has been reported in San Diego County, health officials announced Wednesday.

A 51-year-old North County woman with underlying medical conditions died from influenza A on Dec. 31.

This time last year, there were also 11 influenza deaths reported locally.

The number of lab-confirmed flu cases spiked to 1,623 last week, 260 more than the previous week.

“Given the high number of cases, influenza activity in the region continues to be widespread, just like it is in other parts of the nation,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “The best protection against the flu is getting vaccinated. This year’s flu vaccine matches the viruses circulating this season.”

Residents without medical insurance can go to a county public health center to get vaccinated. Visit www.sdiz.org or call 211 San Diego for a list of locations.