Anti-war protesters take to the streets

SAN DIEGO – Standing atop Interstate 5 at the 6th Avenue overpass, six men hold flags and wave to honking cars passing below.

“Every time President Trump does something to provoke the Iranians, we bring a banner out here,” said Dave Patterson with the organization Veterans for Peace.

“This banner says ‘no war with Iran,’” he said. “We got lots of honks for that one. The other says ‘stop endless wars.’”

Earlier in the day, Patterson stood on the front steps of the San Diego Natural History Museum alongside about 20 other protestors from another group, one with familial ties to the Middle East.

“We need to stand with them and let them know that they are not alone,” said Mejgan Afshan with the newly formed organization Borderlands For Equity.

Afshan said she’s originally from Afghanistan. She said after the U.S. invasion of Iraq she noticed Iraqi-Americans were being treated differently. She doesn’t want the same thing to happen again.

“We can’t afford this crisis and conflict,” she said. “We want peace.”