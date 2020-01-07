Suspected 7-Eleven armed robbers carjack man, lead police on chase

SAN DIEGO — Two people are in police custody after allegedly carjacking a man, robbing numerous 7-Eleven stores at gunpoint and leading police on a car chase.

It started in El Cajon around midnight Monday when police received reports of a man that had been carjacked. El Cajon police issued a BOLO to agencies around the county to look out for anyone driving a stolen silver Toyota Corolla driven by a female.

At 1:06 a.m. Tuesday, San Diego police responded to a 7-Eleven located on the 8500 block of San Carlos Drive in the Lake Murray neighborhood.

The clerk told police he had just been robbed at gunpoint. Police said a man walked into the convenience store and demanded cash. When the clerk began to comply, the suspect reached over the counter and took the money from the register himself and left the store in the stolen getaway car.

Deputies in Spring Valley, and police in National City received reports of a robbery and attempted robbery at 7-Elevens in their jurisdictions as well.

A police officer with National City then spotted the silver Toyota Corolla that was reported stolen in an adjacent parking lot near a 7-Eleven on North Euclid Avenue. When approached, the car sped off. Police chased the suspects until they crashed into a residential fence, according to authorities.

The female driver surrendered in the car while the male passenger ran away. Police were able to catch the passenger and both were taken into custody, police said.

Nobody was seriously injured.