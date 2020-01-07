Coronado Naval base main gate reopens after ‘security situation’

CORONADO, Calif. -- The main gate of the Naval Air Station North Island has reopened after a 'security situation' temporarily shut it down Tuesday morning.

The report came in around 8:30 a.m. The incident was investigated as some military bases in San Diego have instituted heightened security measures during rising tensions in the Middle East.

Officers said to expect delays in the area during the closure.

The Coronado Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 officers helped the base with traffic control while the main gate was closed.

Around 9:20 a.m. the main gate was re-opened by officials.

