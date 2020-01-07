× Pedestrian hit and killed by car on SR-163

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle this morning on state Route 163 in the Kearny Mesa area.

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. near the Balboa Avenue off-ramp from northbound SR-163, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP reported.

No details about the victim, the vehicle or its driver were immediately available.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

NB SR-163, south of Balboa Ave, right lanes blocked due to a traffic collision. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) January 7, 2020