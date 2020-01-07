× Local food truck named No. 1 in nation by Yelp

SAN DIEGO — It’s an honor given to only the most elite food establishments: A spot on the list of the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. This year, a San Diego business won the prestigious number 1 slot for 2020.

Shawarma Guys, a Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food truck located on Grape Street in South Park, is the best place to eat in the United States, according to Yelp. Reviewers recommend getting the chicken shawarma.

On Yelp, the restaurant has nearly 500 reviews with a perfect five-star average.

“The food here at this food truck was great,” said local Yelp reviewer, Dylan R. “It reminded me of when I went overseas to Bahrain and had shwarma there.”

Another customer said the business also has excellent customer care.

There are no one-star reviews of the food truck.

Over the summer, RedBook Magazine ranked Shawarma Guys as the best food truck in California.

Other San Diego establishments also made the list. Coming in at number 9 is Soichi Sushi on Adams Avenue in University Heights.