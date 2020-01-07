× Fire rips through home in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A house fire burned in North County Tuesday morning, causing thick black smoke and shooting flames.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at 2038 Pomegranate Lane in downtown Fallbrook. Firefighters with North County Fire Protection District, Cal Fire, Camp Pendleton and Oceanside fire departments were on scene and helped to put out the blaze.

As the fire burned through the home, part of it could be seen collapsing in a video sent by neighbor Wayne Avery.

There were no injuries in the blaze. Four adults and one dog were displaced. The Red Cross was called in to assist them.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

