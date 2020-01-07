Family sues school district after boy burned in experiment gone wrong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- A lawsuit has been filed against the Encinitas Union Elementary School District after a science experiment gone wrong left a 12-year-old boy with severe burns across his face.

Now 13, Priest Rivera is still suffering from facial burns after the June incident at Capri Elementary School. His parents are blaming the school district for the alleged teacher demonstration gone wrong.

“Want our voices to be heard about safety in the science rooms and safety at school because we now know you’re going to have to start, as a parent, being your own advocate," said Gina Rivera, Priest's mother.

Priest’s surgeries have already cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“It’s treatments weekly, several times a week and it’s going to go way, way, way into the future,” said Jason Rivera, Priest's father.

The school district declined to comment because of the pending litigation.

Priest has since moved school districts and is now in 7th grade.

The lawsuit against the district is seeking unspecified damages.