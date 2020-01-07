Driver killed in Rancho Bernardo crash identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 71-year-old man who was killed in a collision at a Rancho Bernardo intersection.

John Atcheson of San Diego was turning from Meandro Drive onto Rancho Bernardo Road when an eastbound 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck crashed into his 2018 Chevrolet Volt shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday, according the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Medics took Atcheson to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver, a 23-year-old woman, was hospitalized for treatment of broken bones, police said.

