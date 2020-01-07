County lifts water contact closure in Imperial Beach

SAN DIEGO — County environmental health officials Tuesday lifted the closure of coastal waters along the Imperial Beach shoreline after water testing found it safe for recreational use.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health regularly issues water-contact closures north of the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park when rainfall causes sewage-contaminated water in the Tijuana River to flow into U.S. waterways.

A water contact closure up to the Coronado shoreline had been in effect since Christmas Eve due to rainfall and county officials have gradually lifted it as the county has had milder weather in the last week.

According to county officials, a water contact closure from the U.S.- Mexico border to the southern end of Seacoast Drive will remain in effect indefinitely until water sampling shows it is safe.

Residents seeking information on pollution in the Tijuana River can contact the San Diego division of the International Boundary and Water Commission at 619-662-7600.

Residents also can find information on beach closures at sdbeachinfo.com or by calling the county’s 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.