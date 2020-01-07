× Agents rescue 3 people stuck atop border wall

SAN DIEGO — Agents with the U.S. Border Patrol rescued three people over the weekend they believe were trying to scale the new wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

It started Sunday evening around midnight when agents on patrol near Otay Mesa spotted a man and two women trying to illegally climb the new 30-foot wall, agents said. Agents added the trio became stuck at the top of the wet, slippery wall in thick fog after smugglers abandoned them.

Agents called in firefighters with San Diego Fire Department to get them down safely. Once on the ground, agents questioned the group. All three were Mexican citizens illegally trying to cross into the United States, Border Patrol said.

The individuals, a 36-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman were transported to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing.

“These three were very fortunate to not have fallen from the top of the wall which could have resulted in serious injury or death,” said San Diego Sector’s Acting Chief Patrol Agent, Aaron Heitke. “These dangers are not important considerations to smugglers, who place an emphasis on profits over safety.”

It is unclear how the three people made it to the top of the border wall.

To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.