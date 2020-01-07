2 arrested in killing of homeless shelter security guard

SAN DIEGO -- Police have arrested two men suspected of fatally shooting a security guard who worked at the Alpha Project shelter in the East Village.

Police used images obtained from smart street lights to identify 47-year-old Floyd Garrett and 40-year-old Johnny Hill, both from San Diego, as the suspects.

On Saturday, investigators tracked Garrett to Phoenix and arrested him with the help of Phoenix Police Department. Garrett will remain in custody in Phoenix pending extradition hearings.

San Diego police officers arrested Hill Tuesday in San Diego. He was booked into county jail for murder.

Ernest Lee Buchanan, 44, was approached outside the shelter located at the intersection of 17th Street and Imperial Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 and was shot several times in his upper body, according to police.

The victim was found on the sidewalk outside the shelter and taken to a hospital, but died from his injuries.

