× 1917

I saw an early screening of this and didn’t know anything about it and 30 minutes in, I excitedly said to my wife, “Oh wow, I think this is filmed in one long, continuous shot.”

Soon I realized it was a gimmick, the way everyone thought Birdman did that, too.

Another thing that hurt my enjoyment of this movie, is similar to what happened with A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. That movie was hurt by the fact that, the year before, we saw that great documentary, Won’t You Be My Neighbor? With 1917, we had Peter Jackson’s interesting “documentary” They Shall Not Grown Old earlier in the year.

Writer/director Sam Mendes (American Beauty, Skyfall) took a handful of World War I stories (and war movie cliches), crediting many to his grandfather, and created a story about two grunts that have to deliver a life-or-death message to the front.

It’s April 6, 1917, we’re in a British trench as the Germans retreated. The Brits are planning to advance, but soon discover that the retreat is a ruse to trap the Allies. Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman of Blinded by the Light) is selected to deliver the critical message because of his vested interest: His older brother is in one of the units that will be ambushed. (Cue Saving Private Ryan vibe). Blake is told to pick a soldier to go along, and he taps his buddy Schofield (George MacKay).

The two best things about this movie is unknown actor George MacKay giving an outstanding performance, and having renowned cinematographer Roger Deakins framing shots stunningly.

It’s strange how in the beginning of this treacherous journey, just watching the soldiers pass by bodies and the carcasses of fly-covered horses or getting cut by barbed-wire, is actually a bit more intense and realistic. As the movie moves along, it started to feel like you were watching a video game. The contrivances also begin to pile up a bit.

Along with Private Ryan, you might also think about All Quiet on the Western Front, as well as the more recent Dunkirk (especially with the disappointing Thomas Newman score, which was a bit too dramatic at times).

There’s also a section of the movie that confused my wife and I. It involved a fight with drunken soldiers in the dark (well, with fire lighting things a bit), and a woman with a baby in need of food. Why all these details that take you out of what was an interesting trek across dangerous territory?

Surprisingly, the cameos in this movie never took me out of it. Seeing people like Richard Madden, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, and Benedict Cumberbatch…added a nice touch with the power they commanded. It was all the stunts and action sequences later in the movie that ruined things for me. For example, I loved watching a dogfight between airplanes, because it was shot from the ground and looked interesting. It’s what happens after the German Albatross crash-landed that bothered it. It was so illogical but I can’t explain without giving away too much.

Much of the movie is impressive, and I was rarely bored in the first half, but by the end…the 110 minute run-time felt like it had been over two hours. The overall story was just a little weak.

2 ½ stars out of 5.