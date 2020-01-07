1 teen killed, 5 injured in freeway crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- One teenager was killed and five others were injured Tuesday night in a freeway crash in Otay Mesa.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on westbound state Route 905 near Beyer Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Salvador Castro. A Chrysler 300 -- a five-passenger car -- was transporting six teenagers ranging from 15 to 19 in age when it lost control and hit a guardrail, Castro said.

The driver, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews extricated the five passengers -- three males and two females -- and medics transported them to UCSD Medical Center and Scripps Mercy Hospital. Their conditions were not yet known.

Speed is considered to have been a factor in the crash, Castro said.

The 5-passenger car was carrying 6 teens when it hit a guard rail. Speed is considered to be a factor. 5 passengers extricated using jaws of life, taken to Scripps and UCSD. Conditions unknown @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/1NOB2VZpHT — Justina Myers (@JustinaReports) January 8, 2020

#BREAKING: Group of teens involved in deadly collision on the 905. Ages 15-19. The driver has died. Five others taken to the hospital. Stay with @fox5sandiego for the latest pic.twitter.com/VPWkTRKZKq — Justina Myers (@JustinaReports) January 8, 2020