Heavy traffic backup on Coronado Bridge due to increased security at Navy base

CORONADO, Calif. — Traffic was backed up on the Coronado Bridge Monday morning, due to heightened security checks at the Navy base entries.

Increased traffic heading into and around Coronado this morning due to additional security at Navy base entries. — City of Coronado (@CoronadoCity) January 6, 2020

Some military bases in San Diego County have heightened security and warned of increased entry gate delays, according to base Twitter posts.

The measures follow rising tensions in the Middle East after an American drone killed a top Iranian general, although there is no mention in the Twitter posts linking the heightened security to mounting hostilities. Base officials were unavailable for comment.

Monday also marked the first day back from vacation on Naval Base Coronado, which could be causing traffic as people head back, according to Commander Juan Flanders with the base.