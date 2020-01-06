Road rage blamed for van that crashed into retaining wall, police say

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A driver who crashed a van into a Chula Vista home’s retaining wall Monday told police road rage was to blame for the accident, authorities said.

The driver of a gray Nissan van told Chula Vista police their vehicle was run off the road near 4th Avenue and Kittiwake Lane around 2 p.m.

The two drivers knew each other, police said. The cause of the alleged road rage crash was under investigation.

According to Officer Andrea Mayorga with the Chula Vista Police Department, authorities were searching for the other driver, who was described as a Hispanic male. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored four-door sedan.

A passenger inside the van at the time of the crash was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.