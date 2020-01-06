Police ID man killed in Mt. Hope shooting

SAN DIEGO — Police on Monday identified a man who was shot to death in the Mount Hope neighborhood last month.

Authorities received a call about a shooting around 2:45 p.m. on December 29 along the 800 block of Raven Street.

A San Diego man identified as 54-year-old Darryl Toliver was suffering from at least one gunshot wound in an alley when police arrived.

Despite emergency responders’ efforts to provide medical aid, Toliver died of his injuries at 3:20 p.m. after he was taken to a hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

A man and two vehicles — a white 1990s Honda Accord and a black 2006 to 2010 Chrysler 300 — were seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the person seen leaving the area was described as a black man in his 20s dressed in a long-sleeved white sweatshirt, dark sweatpants and a dark cap.

San Diego police said it was unconfirmed how, if at all, the man and vehicles seen leaving the scene were involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.