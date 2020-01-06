× Nearly 3,000 gallons of chlorine spill out of overturned trailer

SAN DIEGO — Several thousand gallons of chlorine spilled from an overturned chemical tanker trailer at a Spring Valley pool supply business Monday, creating an environmental hazard but causing no reported ill health effects on the part of anyone exposed to the toxin.

The accident in the 10600 block of Jamacha Boulevard was reported about 6:45 a.m., according to San Miguel Fire & Rescue.

The parked 5,000-gallon big-rig tank trailer containing the chlorine tipped over onto its side when a section of ground underneath it gave way in an equipment lot at the business, said Jason Floyd, a battalion chief with the East County emergency services agency.

Chlorine spilled out of a valve on the vehicle until workers at the supply yard were able to halt the leak prior to the arrival of firefighters. Between 2,000 and 3,000 gallons of the caustic chemical was believed to have poured onto the ground, with some of it then flowing into a nearby storm drain, Floyd said.

Hazardous materials crews from the county and city of San Diego were dispatched to determine how to contain the spill, and two large tow trucks were brought in to right the toppled trailer, the battalion chief said.