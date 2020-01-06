Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash with pickup

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries this morning in a collision with a pickup truck near a Pauma Valley intersection.

The crash was reported shortly after 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of Cole Grade and Spring Valley roads, west of state Route 76, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, the CHP reported. It was unclear whether the truck’s driver was hurt.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

