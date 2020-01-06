Man injured in shooting involving deputies

Posted 9:18 PM, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 09:50PM, January 6, 2020

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A man was shot during an altercation with sheriff’s deputies in Lemon Grove Monday evening, authorities said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a call about a suicidal person along the 2100 block of Camino de las Palmas around 6 p.m.

After authorities arrived, a man was shot during an altercation with deputies.

The man was taken to a hospital. No one else was injured, authorities said.

The SDSO’s Homicide Detail Office was investigating the shooting.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.727653 by -117.016949.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.