Man injured in shooting involving deputies

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A man was shot during an altercation with sheriff’s deputies in Lemon Grove Monday evening, authorities said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a call about a suicidal person along the 2100 block of Camino de las Palmas around 6 p.m.

After authorities arrived, a man was shot during an altercation with deputies.

The man was taken to a hospital. No one else was injured, authorities said.

The SDSO’s Homicide Detail Office was investigating the shooting.

If you or someone you know is having a hard time, feeling overwhelmed or experiencing mental health challenges, help is available 24 hours per day through the county crisis hotline. Call (888) 724-7240 or visit https://t.co/qQ5nHVFXSe. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 7, 2020

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.