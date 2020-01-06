LAPD officer who allegedly fondled corpse pleads not guilty

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles police officer who allegedly fondled a dead woman’s breasts while on duty pleaded not guilty in an arraignment Monday.

David Rojas, 27, was charged last month with one felony count of having sexual contact with human remains without authority after the alleged incident on October 20.

The alleged incident was recorded on Rojas’ body camera when he and his partner responded to a call about a possible dead body, Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.

Rojas was alone in a room with the dead woman while his partner went to get paperwork from the patrol car, CNN affiliate KCBS-TV reported. Rojas turned off his body camera and inappropriately touched the woman, LAPD officials told the station.

A two-minute buffer on the camera captured the alleged incident even though Rojas had turned it off, KCBS-TV reported.

Footage of the incident was found in a random check of body camera footage, the station reported.

Los Angeles police officials placed Rojas, a four-year veteran of the department, on leave after discovering the footage, KCBS-TV reported.

Rojas is free on $20,000 bail. Rojas’ attorney, Robert S. Ernenwein, declined comment in an email Monday.

At the time of his arrest, Rojas’ union, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, said: “His alleged behavior is abhorrent and an affront to every law enforcement professional working the LAPD.”

CNN has reached out to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office for comment.

Rojas faces up to three years in state prison, if convicted, prosecutors said. Rojas’ next court date is February 27.