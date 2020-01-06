High-speed chase ends in crash

Posted 6:10 AM, January 6, 2020, by

A high-speed chase ensued, but the driver lost control on Jamacha Road and Gillespi Drive in Spring Valley, resulting in a rollover crash. 

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A driver in a pursuit with police crashed and had to be taken to the hospital.

The incident started around 4 a.m. Monday when officers tried to pull over a vehicle for an equipment violation on Birch Road and Millenia Avenue in Chula Vista. The driver sped off, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

A high-speed chase ensued, but the driver lost control on Jamacha Road and Gillespi Drive in Spring Valley, resulting in a rollover crash.

Officers pulled the driver out of the car. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Google Map for coordinates 32.714799 by -117.007433.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.