High-speed chase ends in crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A driver in a pursuit with police crashed and had to be taken to the hospital.

The incident started around 4 a.m. Monday when officers tried to pull over a vehicle for an equipment violation on Birch Road and Millenia Avenue in Chula Vista. The driver sped off, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

A high-speed chase ensued, but the driver lost control on Jamacha Road and Gillespi Drive in Spring Valley, resulting in a rollover crash.

Officers pulled the driver out of the car. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.