Car hits woman before speeding off

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A car hit a woman as she was crossing the street and took off, according to the National City Police Department.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday when the woman was crossing at a residential area on East 22nd Street.

The woman was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver did not stop and no arrests have been made. If you know anything, call the National City Police Department at (619) 336-4411.