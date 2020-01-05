Winners at the 2020 Golden Globes

Sam Mendes accepts the award for Best Motion Picture, Drama at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.

LOS ANGELES — The 77th Golden Globe Awards, honoring the best in television and film, were presented Sunday.

The full list of winners follows below.

Television:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Winner: Ramy Youssef (“Ramy“)

Nominees: Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Ben Platt (“The Politician”), Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag“)

Nominees: Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”), Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Winner: Brian Cox (“Succession“)

Nominees: Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”), Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”), Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”), Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Winner: Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Nominees: Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”), Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice“)

Nominees: Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”), Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”), Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”), Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon“)

Nominees: Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”), Joey King (“The Act”), Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”), Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: “Chernobyl

Nominees: “Catch-22,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “The Loudest Voice,” “Unbelievable”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Patricia Arquette (“The Act“)

Nominees: Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”), Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”), Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”), Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl“)

Nominees: Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”), Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”), Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Best Television Series — Drama

Winner: “Succession

Nominees: “Big Little Lies,” “The Crown,” “Killing Eve,” “The Morning Show”

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Winner: “Fleabag

Nominees: “Barry,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Politician”

Movies:

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Winner: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Nominees: “Jojo Rabbit,” “Knives Out,” “Rocketman,” “Dolemite Is My Name”

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Winner: “1917

Nominees: “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “Joker,” “The Two Popes”

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Winner: “Parasite

Nominees: “The Farewell,” “Pain and Glory,” “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” “Les Misérables”

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Winner: Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“)

Nominees: Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”), Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite”), Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”), Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

Winner: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman“)

Nominees: “Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”), “Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”), “Spirit” (“The Lion King”), “Stand Up” (“Harriet”)

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Winner: Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker“)

Nominees: Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”), Thomas Newman (“1917”), Daniel Pemberton (“Motherless Brooklyn”), Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Winner: Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“)

Nominees: Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”), Al Pacino (“The Irishman”), Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Winner: Laura Dern (“Marriage Story“)

Nominees: Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”), Annette Bening (“The Report”), Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”), Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Winner: Taron Egerton (“Rocketman“)

Nominees: Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”), Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”)

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Winner: “Missing Link”

Nominees: “Frozen II,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “Toy Story 4,” “Lion King”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Winner: Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker“)

Nominees: Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Winner: Renée Zellweger (“Judy“)

Nominees: Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”), Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”), Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”), Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Winner: Awkwafina (“The Farewell“)

Nominees: Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”), Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”), Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”), Emma Thompson (“Late Night”)

Best Director — Motion Picture

Winner: Sam Mendes (“1917“)

Nominees: Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”), Todd Phillips (“Joker”), Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

