Winners at the 2020 Golden Globes
LOS ANGELES — The 77th Golden Globe Awards, honoring the best in television and film, were presented Sunday.
The full list of winners follows below.
Television:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Winner: Ramy Youssef (“Ramy“)
Nominees: Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Ben Platt (“The Politician”), Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag“)
Nominees: Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”), Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Winner: Brian Cox (“Succession“)
Nominees: Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”), Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”), Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”), Billy Porter (“Pose”)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Winner: Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
Nominees: Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”), Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice“)
Nominees: Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”), Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”), Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”), Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon“)
Nominees: Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”), Joey King (“The Act”), Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”), Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: “Chernobyl“
Nominees: “Catch-22,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “The Loudest Voice,” “Unbelievable”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: Patricia Arquette (“The Act“)
Nominees: Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”), Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”), Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”), Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl“)
Nominees: Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”), Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”), Henry Winkler (“Barry”)
Best Television Series — Drama
Winner: “Succession“
Nominees: “Big Little Lies,” “The Crown,” “Killing Eve,” “The Morning Show”
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Winner: “Fleabag“
Nominees: “Barry,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Politician”
Movies:
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Winner: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“
Nominees: “Jojo Rabbit,” “Knives Out,” “Rocketman,” “Dolemite Is My Name”
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Winner: “1917“
Nominees: “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “Joker,” “The Two Popes”
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
Winner: “Parasite“
Nominees: “The Farewell,” “Pain and Glory,” “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” “Les Misérables”
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Winner: Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“)
Nominees: Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”), Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite”), Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”), Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
Winner: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman“)
Nominees: “Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”), “Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”), “Spirit” (“The Lion King”), “Stand Up” (“Harriet”)
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Winner: Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker“)
Nominees: Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”), Thomas Newman (“1917”), Daniel Pemberton (“Motherless Brooklyn”), Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Winner: Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“)
Nominees: Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”), Al Pacino (“The Irishman”), Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Winner: Laura Dern (“Marriage Story“)
Nominees: Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”), Annette Bening (“The Report”), Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”), Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Winner: Taron Egerton (“Rocketman“)
Nominees: Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”), Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”)
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Winner: “Missing Link”
Nominees: “Frozen II,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “Toy Story 4,” “Lion King”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Winner: Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker“)
Nominees: Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Winner: Renée Zellweger (“Judy“)
Nominees: Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”), Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”), Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”), Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Winner: Awkwafina (“The Farewell“)
Nominees: Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”), Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”), Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”), Emma Thompson (“Late Night”)
Best Director — Motion Picture
Winner: Sam Mendes (“1917“)
Nominees: Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”), Todd Phillips (“Joker”), Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)