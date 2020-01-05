× Winners at the 2020 Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES — The 77th Golden Globe Awards, honoring the best in television and film, were presented Sunday.

The full list of winners follows below.

Television:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Winner: Ramy Youssef (“Ramy“)

Nominees: Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Ben Platt (“The Politician”), Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag“)

Nominees: Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”), Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Winner: Brian Cox (“Succession“)

Nominees: Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”), Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”), Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”), Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Winner: Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Nominees: Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”), Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice“)

Nominees: Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”), Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”), Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”), Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon“)

Nominees: Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”), Joey King (“The Act”), Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”), Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: “Chernobyl“

Nominees: “Catch-22,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “The Loudest Voice,” “Unbelievable”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Patricia Arquette (“The Act“)

Nominees: Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”), Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”), Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”), Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl“)

Nominees: Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”), Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”), Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Best Television Series — Drama

Winner: “Succession“

Nominees: “Big Little Lies,” “The Crown,” “Killing Eve,” “The Morning Show”

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Winner: “Fleabag“

Nominees: “Barry,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Politician”

Movies:

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Winner: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“

Nominees: “Jojo Rabbit,” “Knives Out,” “Rocketman,” “Dolemite Is My Name”

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Winner: “1917“

Nominees: “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “Joker,” “The Two Popes”

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Winner: “Parasite“

Nominees: “The Farewell,” “Pain and Glory,” “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” “Les Misérables”

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Winner: Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“)

Nominees: Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”), Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite”), Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”), Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

Winner: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman“)

Nominees: “Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”), “Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”), “Spirit” (“The Lion King”), “Stand Up” (“Harriet”)

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Winner: Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker“)

Nominees: Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”), Thomas Newman (“1917”), Daniel Pemberton (“Motherless Brooklyn”), Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Winner: Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“)

Nominees: Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”), Al Pacino (“The Irishman”), Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Winner: Laura Dern (“Marriage Story“)

Nominees: Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”), Annette Bening (“The Report”), Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”), Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Winner: Taron Egerton (“Rocketman“)

Nominees: Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”), Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”)

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Winner: “Missing Link”

Nominees: “Frozen II,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “Toy Story 4,” “Lion King”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Winner: Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker“)

Nominees: Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Winner: Renée Zellweger (“Judy“)

Nominees: Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”), Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”), Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”), Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Winner: Awkwafina (“The Farewell“)

Nominees: Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”), Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”), Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”), Emma Thompson (“Late Night”)

Best Director — Motion Picture

Winner: Sam Mendes (“1917“)

Nominees: Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”), Todd Phillips (“Joker”), Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)