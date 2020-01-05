Two arrested for Taco Bell robbbery

SAN DIEGO — Two men were arrested on suspicion of robbing a Taco Bell restaurant in the Linda Vista community of San Diego, a police sergeant said Sunday.

The suspects were identified as Lateef Abdu, 24, and Abdiraham Nour, 19, said Sgt. Michael Tansey of the San Diego Police Department.

One of the suspects allegedly walked into the restaurant at 7049 Eastman Street at 9 p.m. Saturday, approached the counter with an employee standing at the cash register, pulled out a semi-automatic handgun from his shirt and pointed it at the cashier, Tansey said.

The employee removed the cash drawer and put it on the counter. The suspect took the cash from the drawer and fled out a west door of the restaurant to the passenger’s side of a waiting white vehicle, which then drove away, he said.

“The employees called the police after an approximate 30-minute delay. During that time delay SDPD patrol officers observed a white vehicle driving erratically in Linda Vista,” he said. “They stopped the vehicle at 1400 Ulric Street.”

During the traffic stop it was determined that the two suspects inside the white vehicle were involved in the robbery at the restaurant, he said.

Abdu and Nour were arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a loaded firearm, Tansey said.