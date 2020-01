Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two men rob a Taco Bell, a man is shot in the street by a stranger, Mike Bloomberg campaigns in San Diego for the first time, and a high wind warning will be going into effect. Those stories and more on the Weekend Update.

FOX 5 Digital Anchor, Danielle Radin, shows you the top news stories of the day. The Weekend Update is San Diego's only interactive news show where viewers can ask questions and comment in real-time.