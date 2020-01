SAN DIEGO — Police were searching for the driver of a truck that caused a crash after running a red light near the El Cerrito neighborhood Sunday.

A truck traveling near University and College avenues ran a red light and struck a van around 4:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. After crashing into the van, the truck then landed on top of a red sedan and fled the area.

Authorities were still looking for the driver of the truck Sunday night.