Naked driver runs from fiery crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD, Okla. -- A deadly wreck in Oklahoma involved a naked woman and a car that was fully engulfed in flames.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested one woman for allegedly ramming and killing a 21-year-old, causing her to spin out of control. A sea of flames and smoke were seen billowing off the Turner Turnpike near Stroud.

At the center of it all was a car on fire and its driver allegedly running naked from the scene.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed a 21-year-old Edmond woman named Mercedes Tyler died at the scene.

“You just start praying,” a witness said. “You hope, but you know they didn’t make it.”

Troopers tell KFOR the whole thing was sparked by Candice Conley. Authorities say Conley was going 100 miles per hour on the turnpike when she rammed into the back of Tyler’s red SUV, causing it to flip several times.

The force of the impact catapulted the 21-year-old from her car.

Tyler was pronounced dead before any help could arrive.

“It was a tear-jerker,” a witness said.

Troopers say Conley kept going, driving five more miles before noticing her own car was on fire.

Conley swerved off the road herself when her car became fully engulfed, causing a large grass fire on the side of the highway.

Conley allegedly jumped out of the car, stripped off her clothes and ran half-mile before Lincoln County deputies caught up to her.

The 26-year-old was arrested for first-degree manslaughter and sits in the Lincoln County Jail.

“Take your time because your loved ones want you to come home,” a witness said.

It’s still unclear if Conley was under the influence or if either driver was wearing a seatbelt.