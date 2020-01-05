× Man shot in leg by stranger

SAN DIEGO — A man was shot by a stranger in the street late Saturday night.

It happened on T street in Mountain View around 11:55 p.m. Police said a 28-year-old black man was walking on the sidewalk when a Hispanic male exited a black sedan and started to approach him rapidly with a handgun.

The man turned to run away and felt pain in his leg. He realized he had been shot and continued to run, the San Diego Police Department said. The man with the gun returned to his vehicle and drove away.

The victim went home and called police. He was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his left upper thigh.

The shooter is described as a young, light-skinned Hispanic male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.