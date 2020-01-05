High wind warning to go into effect

SAN DIEGO — The weather Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild with light winds, the San Diego Weather Forecast Office said.

But the National Weather Service warns of a high wind warning going into effect from 6 p.m. Sunday to noon Tuesday.

Northeast winds are expected to reach 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

A Santa Ana pattern will develop Sunday evening, bringing gusty northeast winds to the mountains and valleys Sunday evening and Monday, according to a forecast summary issued at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

“The weather turns cooler Wednesday and Thursday as an onshore flow returns ahead of a developing trough over the West,” the weather summary said. “There is an outside chance for a few light showers Thursday, followed by another round of offshore winds Friday.”

Monday will be warm in the coastal and western valley zones with temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s.

Mountains and deserts will be a little cooler than Sunday.

At the beaches, elevated surf of 3-5 feet and a high risk for rip currents will continue through Sunday. Surf will subside on Monday.

