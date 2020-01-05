Gas prices drop to lowest amount since August

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped seven-tenths of a cent Sunday to $3.588, its lowest amount since Aug. 30.

The average price has dropped 57 times in the past 60 days, decreasing 47 cents, including two-tenths of a cent on Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It dropped 42 consecutive days, was unchanged Dec. 19, rose three-tenths of a cent Dec. 22 and one-tenth of a cent Friday.

The average price is 1.9 cents less than one week ago and 19.2 cents lower than one month ago but 26.8 cents more than one year ago.