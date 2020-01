Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A car crashed into a home in the Bay Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. along the 2500 block of Tokalon Court, authorities said.

Police said an elderly woman lost control of the car and smashed into the front of the house.

The crash damaged the kitchen area of the home, but nobody inside was hurt.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.