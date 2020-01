BREA, Calif. — A 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck Orange County this morning, according to Caltech.

The epicenter was located 1.9 miles east-northeast of Brea; 3.8 miles north of Placentia; 3.9  miles south-southeast of Rowland Heights; and 4.2 miles northwest of Yorba Linda, according to the Caltech Seismological Laboratory.

The temblor struck at 8:28 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.