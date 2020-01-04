Truck dumps teens onto road after sharp turn, killing 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- One person died after a truck transporting seven teenagers took a fast turn and rolled onto its side in San Pasqual Valley early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said it received calls about an overturned truck near Summit Drive and Old Pasqual Road around 2:35 a.m.

An 18-year-old male was driving a 17-year-old in the cab of a 2001 Toyota Tundra and five other teenagers -- three 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds, all from San Diego County -- in the bed of the truck, according to Officer Kevin Smale with the CHP.

The truck was traveling north on Summit Drive when it took a left turn onto Old Pasqual Road. Smale said the driver took the turn too fast, causing the truck to drive off the road and roll onto its left side.

The five teenagers in the bed of the truck were thrown onto the road when the truck crashed.

One teenager who had been riding in the truck bed, an 18-year-old male from Escondido, was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of his injuries but died at the hospital, Smale said.

The other four passengers who were in the bed of the truck at the time of the crash were also taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of both moderate and serious injuries.

The driver and the other occupant of the truck cab suffered minor injuries in the crash, Smale said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. The CHP said neither alcohol nor drugs were considered to be factors in the crash.