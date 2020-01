× One killed in truck vs. sedan crash

VISTA, Calif. — A person was killed Saturday morning in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Vista, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred a little after 8:15 a.m. on westbound State Route 78, east of Sycamore Avenue, the CHP reported.

The crash involved a small sedan rear-ending a semi-truck, the CHP said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.