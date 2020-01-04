Medical emergency leads to fatal crash as SUV flies off freeway

SAN DIEGO — A medical emergency led to a man’s death after the vehicle he was driving crashed off a North County freeway Saturday evening, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, an 85-year-old man from San Jose and his wife were driving northbound along Interstate 15 around 6 p.m. when the man turned to his wife and told her he wasn’t feeling well.

Shortly thereafter, the man lost consciousness while the 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser he was driving continued traveling north.

CHP officials said the man’s wife tried to steer from her passenger seat, but the SUV ultimately crashed into the center divider and then continued across all northbound lanes on the freeway before leaving the road and landing at the bottom of a dirt embankment.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

The passenger suffered moderate injuries but was alert when first responders reached her.

The crash was under investigation Saturday evening as authorities worked to pull the SUV from the embankment.

#15IC near Deer Springs [final] One patient transported to hospital; fire resources to remain at scene to support law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/WqU2UIWL83 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 5, 2020

