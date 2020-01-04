Man hit by truck seriously injured

Posted 7:40 AM, January 4, 2020, by , Updated at 07:41AM, January 4, 2020

The victim sustained serious and life-threatening injuries, including a fractured arm, fractured leg, and kidney damage from a lacerated artery.

SAN DIEGO — A 50-year-old man is in the hospital after being hit by a truck.

It happened around 10:50 p.m. Friday at Central Avenue and Orange Avenue.

An 18-year-old man was driving a 2004 Toyota Tacoma truck eastbound on Orange Avenue when he struck the man, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim sustained serious and life-threatening injuries, including a fractured arm, fractured leg, and kidney damage from a lacerated artery.

The driver remained on scene. Drugs and alcohol were not considered to be factors in the crash.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.