× Man hit by truck seriously injured

SAN DIEGO — A 50-year-old man is in the hospital after being hit by a truck.

It happened around 10:50 p.m. Friday at Central Avenue and Orange Avenue.

An 18-year-old man was driving a 2004 Toyota Tacoma truck eastbound on Orange Avenue when he struck the man, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim sustained serious and life-threatening injuries, including a fractured arm, fractured leg, and kidney damage from a lacerated artery.

The driver remained on scene. Drugs and alcohol were not considered to be factors in the crash.