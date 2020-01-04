× High-speed pursuit with fugitive ends in arrest

SAN DIEGO — Deputies got in a car chase with a fugitive in North County before arresting the man.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. Saturday. Deputies received a call from law enforcement in Imperial County that a man could be in the area, wanted on attempted murder and domestic violence charges.

Deputies went to Harrah’s Casino where they discovered the man’s truck, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. When they tried to take the man into custody, he drove off.

“We were chasing him at speeds up to 60 miles per hour,” said Sgt. Michael Tingley with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. “The traffic was light as the vehicle went down towards Escondido. Then he looped around.”

Deputies deployed a spike strip with success to slow down the truck. The man attempted to run into a 7-Eleven on South Resort Drive in Valley Center but was arrested before he could enter the building and taken into custody.