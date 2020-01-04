3 injured by hit-and-run driver

SAN DIEGO — Three people crossing the street were struck by a car that drove off.

It happened around 9:35 p.m. Friday at 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard in the Midway District.

The pedestrians were crossing the road when a 54-year-old man, identified by police as Marc Wohlfeil of San Diego, driving a silver colored 2000 Ford Mustang, exited a nearby Home Deport parking lot, turned right and hit all three people, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The driver sped off and was later stopped by Harbor Police in the 2000 block of Shelter Island Drive. Witnesses were able to identify the vehicle.

Wohlfeild was arrested for felony hit-and-run as well as DUI drugs.

All three pedestrians were transported to the hospital. A 55-year-old woman sustained facial fractures and a brain bleed. A 54-year-old man sustained minor injuries. A 60-year-old female sustained a fractured pelvis and fractured left ankle.