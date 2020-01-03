Pedestrians hit by vehicle near Pechanga Arena

Posted 11:27 PM, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 11:32PM, January 3, 2020

SAN DIEGO — At least two pedestrians were struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in the Midway District Friday evening, authorities said.

According to San Diego police, at least two people were hit around 9:30 p.m. by a vehicle while they were crossing Sports Arena Boulevard at Kemper Street, not far from Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Harbor Police located a vehicle on Shelter Island that they suspected was responsible for the hit and run and arrested the driver.

Details on the extent of the pedestrians’ injuries were not immediately available.

