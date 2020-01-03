Pedestrians hit by vehicle near Pechanga Arena

SAN DIEGO — At least two pedestrians were struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in the Midway District Friday evening, authorities said.
According to San Diego police, at least two people were hit around 9:30 p.m. by a vehicle while they were crossing Sports Arena Boulevard at Kemper Street, not far from Pechanga Arena San Diego.
Harbor Police located a vehicle on Shelter Island that they suspected was responsible for the hit and run and arrested the driver.
Details on the extent of the pedestrians’ injuries were not immediately available.
32.753973 -117.213813