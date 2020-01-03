Handcuffed woman escapes police in South Bay

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Police say a woman had already been handcuffed when she made a run for it in National City early Friday morning, managing to escape.

The woman was arrested near 7th Street and National City Boulevard around 2 a.m. on suspicion of what National City Police called “several nonviolent felonies.”

Her arms were handcuffed behind her back but she managed to get away from officers and ran off toward Interstate 5, police told FOX 5. Officers were unable to catch up to the woman.

Police did not provide a detailed description of the woman.