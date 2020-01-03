Firefighters battle flames at Encinitas home

Posted 8:59 PM, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 09:18PM, January 3, 2020

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Firefighters were battling flames at a home in Encinitas Friday night.

The fire was reported around 8:10 p.m. at a structure along the 400 block of Arroyo Drive.

Road closures were in place at the intersection of Ocean View Avenue and Arroyo Drive and at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Ocean View Avenue.

Details regarding the size of the fire and extent of the damage were not immediately available.

