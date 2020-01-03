Firefighters battle flames at Encinitas home

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Firefighters were battling flames at a home in Encinitas Friday night.

The fire was reported around 8:10 p.m. at a structure along the 400 block of Arroyo Drive.

Road closures were in place at the intersection of Ocean View Avenue and Arroyo Drive and at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Ocean View Avenue.

Deputies are assisting @encinitasfire with a residential fire in the 400 block of Arroyo Drive. There are road closures at the intersections of Ocean View Ave / Arroyo Dr and Sunset Dr / Ocean View Ave, please avoid the area. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 4, 2020

Details regarding the size of the fire and extent of the damage were not immediately available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.