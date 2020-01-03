Driver takes off after hitting man crossing street

Posted 6:43 AM, January 3, 2020, by

SAN DIEGO — Police Friday were searching for a hit-and-run driver who hit and seriously injured a 60-year-old man as he was crossing a Point Loma Heights street.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday on Sports Arena Boulevard, just south of Interstate 8, San Diego Police Sgt. Sean Bannan said.

The victim was crossing Sports Arena Boulevard near Interstate 8, outside of a crosswalk, when a vehicle heading south struck him in the right lane, Bannan said.

The vehicle, described only as a dark-colored Honda, continued southbound on Sports Arena Boulevard and no description of the driver was immediately available, the sergeant said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a fractured bone in his lower right leg, Bannan said.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to call SDPD at 619- 531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.