Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce birth of daughter

LOS ANGELES — Actress Cameron Diaz and rocker husband Benji Madden revealed Friday that they are new parents.

The couple announced the arrival of their daughter via their Instagram accounts, but did not reveal her birthdate.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” the post reads.

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” the statement continues. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD:)”

The 47-year-old star of such films as “There’s Something About Mary” and “Bad Teacher” and Madden, 40, got married in Los Angeles in 2015.