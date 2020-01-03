Box truck flips, blocks several lanes on SR-78

SAN DIEGO — A box truck tipped over and blocked several lanes on state Route 78 in North County Friday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on the eastbound side of SR-78, near Mar Vista Drive in Vista. The driver told FOX he swerved to avoid another vehicle and ended up flipping the truck on its side, blocking three lanes. He was not seriously hurt.

CHP set up flares and guided traffic around the box truck on the far left shoulder. Officials expected three lanes to remain closed in the area for several more hours. A tow truck was called to move the large vehicle.

No fuel or other fluid leaked from the truck, but there were some pallets of milk that spilled in the crash.

All lanes reopened shortly after 7:30 a.m.