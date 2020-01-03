1 killed, 2 others rescued after highway pileup

SAN DIEGO — At least one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 76 in Pauma Valley, authorities said Friday morning.

Officers responded to the crash near Pauma Reservation Road, in northeast San Diego County, around 10:35 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters needed to free victims from two of the vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Debris from the crash was reported on the road and all lanes of Highway 76 were closed at 10:45 p.m., the CHP said.

One lane of traffic was opened about midnight, with one-way traffic control in place. It was unclear when all lanes would reopen.

The age, gender and name of the fatal victim was not immediately disclosed.