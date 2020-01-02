Watch Live: Military mom speaks before expected deportation

SAN DIEGO — Rocio Rebollar Gomez, the mother of an Army officer, will speak at a news conference before she checks in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is expected to be deported Thursday morning.

Gomez, who had previously fought to remain in the country, has lived in San Diego for 31 years. She is the mother of three children, including U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Gibram Cruz.

After a news conference, Gomez was expected to check in at ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations office on Front Street downtown.

