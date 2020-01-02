Pedestrian killed on freeway near Jamul Casino

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle along a freeway in Jamul Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said a pedestrian was near Jamul Casino on state Route 94 when they were hit and killed by a vehicle around 9:30 p.m.

All eastbound and westbound lanes along SR-94 were temporarily closed at Peaceful Valley Ranch Road after the collision, according to Caltrans.

EB/WB SR-94 at Peaceful Valley Ranch Rd, one-way traffic control in place due to a traffic collision. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) January 3, 2020

Authorities did not immediately release the identity of the victim.