Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A new fitness studio in Encinitas is taking technology to the next level.

Studio Cybrid has a blend of spin, TRX, barre, yoga and weight-lifting. Each member gets a heart rate monitor to keep their own statistics throughout the day and the duration of their workouts. On top of that, the spin portion of the class has live metrics showing your watts and distances.

Heather Lake took a look at the new, full-body workout.